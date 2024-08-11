Rahul on Hindenburg report: ‘Who will be accountable if investors lose money?’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, posted a video on social media platform X on Sunday (August 11), alleging that the integrity of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had been “gravely compromised” by the allegations made against its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Congress leader argued that there is a “significant risk” in the Indian stock market because the institution that governs it is compromised, and went on to explain what the “explosive” allegations mean. He also claimed that retail investors and honest investors would now ask the government why the SEBI chairperson has not resigned yet and whether the Supreme Court would once again suo motu look into the fresh allegations.