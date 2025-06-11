Discussions on for proposed national e-commerce, retail trade policies: Piyush Goyal

The Centre is in the process of discussing the proposed national e-commerce and retail trade policies as the two are linked to each other, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday (June 11) in Bern, Switzerland.

Need for policy revision

Pointing out that e-commerce is an evolving sector and a dynamic subject, the Union minister also said that they had to come up with some ideas, but the policy had to be revised to make it more contemporary.

“Since the e-commerce sector is an evolving and fast-changing subject, we did come out with certain ideas, but I think we will have to revise the policy to make it more contemporary, and it is under discussion," said Goyal as quoted by PTI.

Discussion on retail trade policy

Elaborating on the matter further, Goyal said that retail trade policy was also being discussed as they were linked to each other.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has approached the National Traders' Welfare Board seeking suggestions to formulate the national retail trade policy.

Earlier draft policies

A draft policy was prepared in 2021 in a bid to streamline the retail trade and development of all formats of the retail trade sector in a harmonious manner.

Its primary objectives were improving the ease of doing business, ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, and facilitating the modernisation and digitisation of retail trade.

Earlier, two draft national e-commerce policies were issued by the ministry, with the 2019 draft aimed at addressing six broad areas of the e-commerce ecosystem – data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy, and export promotion through e-commerce.

