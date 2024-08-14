Govt allows Adani plant to sell Bangladesh-bound power in India

A power ministry memo dated August 12 permits a power plant in Jharkhand belonging to Adani Power which is under contract to sell all its power to Bangladesh to now supply power to the domestic market also, according to a report by Reuters.

Adani Power’s 1,600 MW power plant in Godda, Jharkhand is under contract to export 100 per cent of its power to Bangladesh. The company had called it “a shining example of India-Bangladesh cooperation” in July 2023 after its chairman Gautam Adani met then-Bangladesh PM Hasina following the commissioning of the plant.

The memo issued by the power ministry amends 2018 guidelines governing generators supplying electricity exclusively to a neighbouring country. There is only one power plant in India falling under this category currently – Adani Power’s plant in Jharkhand.

The memo says, “The government of India may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid to facilitate sale of power within India in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity.”

This amendment by the power ministry comes in the wake of the unrest in Bangladesh that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina. The uncertainty in the country continues even after the installation of an interim government headed by Dr Muhammad Yunus. It will take some time for the administration to take the country back to normalcy.

An Adani group spokesperson on Tuesday (August 13) said the amendment would help increase the overall availability of power in India, and help cater to the soaring electricity demand across the country.

The amendment in the rules will also benefit future power projects that are similar in nature. It further allows the sale of power to the local grid if there is a delay in payments.