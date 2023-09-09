Policy plan to ensure stability amid crypto boom unveiled at G20 meet

The rapid and complex evolution of the crypto-asset landscape has triggered international concern over potential macroeconomic and financial stability risks. In a landmark collaborative effort, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), supported by standard-setting bodies (SSBs), have developed a comprehensive set of policy recommendations aimed at safeguarding global financial stability and integrity.

Commissioned by the Indian G20 presidency, this collaborative work offers a blueprint for mitigating risks, including those stemming from stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi), without stifling innovation. As crypto-assets become increasingly interconnected with the traditional financial system, these international guidelines offer a unified approach for policymakers globally to address multi-faceted, mutually interactive and reinforcing challenges.

The IMF and FSB have outlined key considerations in several domains: macroeconomic stability, legal frameworks, financial integrity, and implications for monetary and fiscal policies. With the escalating complexity and market capitalization of crypto-assets, especially in light of episodes such as the market turmoil in May 2022, there is a heightened need for a harmonized policy response.

Crypto-assets pose inherent risks that could undermine traditional economic frameworks. Widespread adoption could dilute the efficacy of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow regulations, intensify fiscal risks, and even threaten global financial stability. These risks could amplify each other, making it even more challenging for regulators to maintain market and price stability.

The way forward

To mitigate these risks, comprehensive regulatory and supervisory oversight is crucial. Jurisdictions are encouraged to strengthen their monetary policy frameworks, guard against excessive capital flow volatility, and implement clear tax treatment of crypto-assets. In addition, licensed and registered crypto-asset service providers should be subject to rigorous scrutiny to support fiscal and financial integrity requirements. Effective reporting mechanisms are also essential for capturing crucial data on cross-border transactions and capital flows.

The FSB and SSBs have produced a global framework that addresses financial stability, market integrity, investor protection, and other risks related to crypto-assets. This framework adopts the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation”, thereby establishing a minimum baseline for jurisdictions. Importantly, this framework is aligned with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, especially concerning virtual assets and their service providers.

Emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) may face heightened risks due to their specific economic and financial conditions. Jurisdictions in these categories are encouraged to take targeted measures adapted to their unique circumstances. Factors determining vulnerability include the size of the economy, regulatory priorities, institutional quality, and the level of global financial integration.

The IMF, FSB, and other international organizations have outlined a roadmap for effective, flexible, and coordinated implementation of the recommended policies. This roadmap aims to build institutional capacity, enhance global coordination and cooperation, and bridge data gaps to understand the fast-evolving crypto-asset ecosystem.

As crypto-assets continue to evolve and permeate the fabric of the global financial system, the collaborative efforts of the IMF, FSB, and SSBs offer an invaluable toolkit for policymakers. While not a silver bullet, these comprehensive guidelines serve as a robust foundation for navigating the intricate maze of risks and opportunities presented by the rise of crypto-assets.

Navigating the crypto-asset conundrum

In a world increasingly tilting towards digitization, crypto-assets have emerged as a disruptive force with the potential for both benefit and peril in the economic landscape. On the one hand, they promise increased financial inclusion, cheaper cross-border payments, and greater portfolio diversification. On the other, their widespread adoption poses significant challenges to macroeconomic and financial stability, encompassing financial integrity, consumer protection, and market integrity issues.

Adding complexity to this conundrum, non-compliance with existing laws exacerbates these risks, creating a volatile ecosystem where the risks not only exist in isolation but also interact and amplify each other. With the IMF, the FSB, and various standard-setting bodies intensifying their policy and regulatory recommendations, the international community is waking up to the imperative of a coordinated, comprehensive approach to harness the potential of crypto-assets while mitigating their risks.

Crypto-assets: A mixed bag of promises and pitfalls

Crypto assets offer a host of purported benefits. They are primarily built on permissionless blockchains, which serve as open-source settlement layers that enable a programmable and interoperable financial architecture. The promises are manifold, from faster and more affordable cross-border payments to increased financial inclusion and portfolio diversification. There’s also the added advantage of increased operational resilience and the potential for greater transparency and traceability of transactions.

However, many of these purported benefits have yet to materialize fully. In fact, according to the IMF’s 2023 report, a comprehensive assessment of the costs and benefits associated with crypto-assets is still needed to inform meaningful policy decisions.

Undermining monetary policy and financial stability

One of the most daunting risks posed by the proliferation of crypto-assets is their potential impact on monetary policy. For instance, if firms and households begin to prefer crypto-assets that aren’t pegged to domestic fiat currency for savings, investments, or even as payment instruments, the transmission mechanisms of monetary policy could be severely weakened. This phenomenon, referred to as “cryptoization”, is especially pertinent in countries with unstable currencies and weak monetary frameworks. Stablecoins denominated in foreign currencies offer a less volatile alternative to domestic currencies, making them attractive candidates for “cryptoization”.

Additionally, if a country were to grant legal tender status to a crypto-asset, it could compromise the effectiveness of its monetary policy. Central banks would lose the ability to adjust interest rates on that foreign-based digital currency. Moreover, the pricing of goods and services in the domestic market could become highly unstable due to the inherent volatility of crypto-assets.

Regulatory responses

A comprehensive policy and regulatory framework are essential to address these multifaceted issues effectively. The FSB and various standard-setting bodies have been actively developing a global framework of recommendations to mitigate risks. Moreover, to counter financial integrity risks, such as money laundering and terrorist financing, jurisdictions should adhere to the Financial Action Task Force’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards, specifically designed for virtual assets and service providers.

Special considerations are also being given to emerging markets and developing economies, which may need to implement targeted measures that go beyond the global regulatory baseline. These targeted strategies should be adapted to country-specific circumstances, particularly when elevated macro-financial risks from crypto-assets are present.

The crypto-asset landscape is a double-edged sword, offering exciting prospects and formidable challenges. As these digital assets become more integrated into the global financial system, it becomes increasingly important for regulatory bodies to evolve and adapt. The focus should be on a comprehensive, coordinated approach that can effectively balance the promises and pitfalls that come with this disruptive technology. With significant advances in policy recommendations from international bodies like the IMF and the FSB, the groundwork is being laid for a more secure yet innovative financial future.