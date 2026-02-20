PM Modi holds AI startup roundtable, nine bilaterals with global leaders

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a series of meetings that included a roundtable with CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups, seven back-to-back bilaterals and separate meetings with heads of two leading firms.

During the roundtable, the prime minister discussed the potential of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) in different sectors, such as agriculture and environmental protection, and promoting higher education in the mother tongue, among others, with the CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups.

The CEOs and founders presented their ideas and work during the interaction, officials said.

The dignitaries and tech leaders are here to attend the India AI Impact Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20, in which more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists are taking part.

Modi also held bilaterals with the leaders of four countries – Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini, Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Modi said he had a “wonderful” meeting with Dissanayake during which the two leaders took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent times.

"Strengthening friendship with a valued neighbour... We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more," Modi said.

On his meeting with Pellegrini, the prime minister said the recent India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) will create several opportunities to boost trade and investment between India and Slovakia.

“Other subjects we discussed included cooperation in digital technology, startups, digital public infrastructure, defence, space and more,” he said.

During his meeting with leaders from Liechtenstein, led by Alois, Modi said he discussed the strong potential of economic linkages between the two nations, particularly after the India-EU FTA, and cooperation in areas such as innovation, technology, skilling, research and development and more.

The prime minister also held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, during which they discussed making AI all-inclusive and how the UN can play a constructive role in this endeavour.

“Reiterated India's support towards any effort aimed at harnessing AI for a better planet. We also exchanged perspectives on UN reforms, especially giving a greater voice to the Global South,” Modi said.

More than 100 government representatives, including over 20 heads of state and government, and around 60 ministers and vice-ministers, have attended the AI Impact Summit. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)