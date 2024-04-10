Patanjali ads case | 'We don’t want to be generous’: SC rejects Ramdev's apology

The Supreme Court has refused to accept the affidavits filed by yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Acharya Balkrishna, tendering unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case.

The apology came on Tuesday (April 9), for the second time, after Balkrishna offered an apology to the apex court on March 20.

What court said

“We don’t want to be so generous in this case,” a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said during the hearing on Wednesday (April 10).

“The apology is on paper. Their back is against the wall. We decline to accept this, we consider it a deliberate violation of undertaking,” said the court.

Licensing authority rapped

The apex court also came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The case pertains to advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.

Patanjali’s apology

In two separate affidavits filed in the court, Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” for the “breach of the statement” recorded in the order delivered by the apex court on November 21 last year.

In that order, the top court had noted that the counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that “henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form”.

Miffed court

The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is “bound down to such assurance”.

The non-observance of the specific assurance and the subsequent media statements irked the apex court, which later issued a show-cause notice to them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

