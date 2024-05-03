OpenAI’s ChatGPT faces widespread outage; users complain it is down on web, smartphone app

OpenAI’s ChatGPT seems to be experiencing widespread outage as users claim it is down for them across the web and on a smartphone app.

Last month too, there were similar problems, when about 91 per cent of users had trouble accessing ChatGPT across platforms.

This time too, the AI powered chatbot is not generating responses through a mobile app for Android. Users complained that when they tried to use ChatGPT, an error message popped up saying that the server is facing problems. Meanwhile, in iOS app and web version of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot is not able to generate responses and shows a “Request Timeout” message.

According to Downdetector,a popular platform for online service status information, OpenAI's reported outages spiked up from 11am on May 3 with 91 per cent of reported problems being with ChatGPT. There are issues being reported by 7 per cent of the users about the website. Another 2 per cent are facing login difficulties.