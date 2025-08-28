Online gaming law: A23 moves Karnataka HC challenging ban

A gaming company has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the Union government’s law banning online money games.

As per the court filing in Bengaluru, A23, which offers rummy and poker games, said the law “criminalises the legitimate business of playing online games of skill, which would result in the closure of various gaming companies overnight”, a report in Reuters said on Thursday (August 28).

The new law is a “product of state paternalism”, A23 added in its filing, asking it to be declared unconstitutional when applied to games of skill such as rummy and poker, the report added.

What A23 said

A23 says it is “India's leading online gaming platform, offering a premium experience for rummy and poker enthusiasts”.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by the Parliament on August 21.

The Bill seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks as well as financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any such games.

The government has hailed it as a “landmark move to shield citizens from the menace of online money games while promoting and regulating other kinds of online games. This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth. It reflects the Government’s resolve to safeguard families while guiding the digital economy towards safe and constructive growth”.

Dream11 not to challenge ban

Meanwhile, Dream11 online gaming company, has said it won’t challenge the government’s ban.

“When our business model was constitutionally protected, we ran it. Now that the law has changed, we’ve complied immediately — even before the ban was formally signed. And I can say clearly: Dream11 will not challenge this law in court,” Harish Jain, co-founder of Dream11’s parent company Dream Sports, was quoted as saying in the media.

“Today’s law prohibits RMG, so we won’t challenge it. However, if someone tries to retroactively claim our past operations were illegal gambling, we will defend ourselves, because back then, we were constitutionally protected,” Jain added.