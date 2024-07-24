Now, create your custom images with Meta AI; it supports Hindi too

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new Meta AI feature that lets users create custom images of themselves in various scenarios, like being a gladiator or a boy band member.

This feature is now available in multiple regions and supports several languages.

Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram showing the process. He scanned his face with Meta AI and asked it to visualize him as a gladiator, a boy band member, and wearing a big gold chain.

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Zuckerberg said AI clones can help content creators engage with fans by handling comments and messages, freeing up time for creating content.

New languages supported

Meta AI is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi, according to the social media giant. It is also now available in 22 countries, with new ones such as Argentina, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru being included. The other new languages it supports are French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The move, which extends capabilities of Meta's AI assistant in the multilingual domain, essentially means users will be able to also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in these new languages.



"You can also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in new languages: Hindi 'Hindi-Romanized Script', French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come," the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a release.



Meta said it is expanding access to Meta AI — the assistant in its apps and devices — and introducing new features to help users with answers, ideas and inspiration.

The wider ambit of multilingual capabilities also means that users can now tap advanced Meta AI model for help with more complex questions like math and coding now in Hindi.

(With agency inputs)

