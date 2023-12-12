No standalone tea-coffee option: Passenger slams IndiGo

IndiGo recently altered its in-flight service, discontinuing the individual sale of beverage cans. The airline now requires passengers to purchase beverages alongside a meal, eliminating the option of standalone beverage orders like coffee or tea, said an NDTV report.

This change drew criticism from a dissatisfied traveller, who expressed discontent on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter). He stressed on the compulsion for passengers to choose a snack, regardless of their preference, as a part of purchasing a beverage. This decision was slammed for not aligning with a customer-centric approach.

User D Prasanth Nair shared images of IndiGo's snacks menu, indicating that beverage options are solely available within combo meals, preventing standalone purchases. His comment on the post stressed the inconvenience of having to buy a snack along with a beverage, effectively making a cup of tea or coffee cost 200 rupees — a move people deemed not customer-friendly.

Recently took an IndiGo flight. Surprised to find that they don't sell tea/ coffee separately.Given that many pax would be wanting to just have a tea/coffee, one would need to buy a snack + beverage for 200/, effectively meaning a tea/ coffee will cost 200/Definitely not an… pic.twitter.com/6h3G6hXEjO — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) December 10, 2023

A user replied to the post saying, "With them, it isn't about what you want, but what gives the highest profitability. So you either pre-order or accept whatever the optimised supply chain spits at you - and pay. Even with a pre-order, I've had "oops, don't have that, take this" experience!"

Another user lamented, "The lean mean machine is mean! The seats have wafer-thin cushions with the metal edges exposed. If one is pleasingly plump, the metal edges cut into the under thighs apart from the assault on gluteus maximum on ac of Walter thin cushions!"

"They never claimed that they are customer-centric. And actually, they aren't. People like me utilise their services as there is no alternative. Wherever there is an alternative, most people don't use them," another user insisted.

IndiGo's reply

Indigo replied to the viral tweet posting, "Sir, we have revamped our services to provide an efficient, sustainable, and affordable snack experience. This initiative aligns with our commitment to Go Green. Our customers may now enjoy a complimentary beverage with any snack purchased on board."



