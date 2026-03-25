India riding on ‘Reform Express’ with conviction and clarity: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India is riding on the reform express and reforms are happening with conviction and clarity.

Replying to the debate on Finance Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Reform is not happening out of compulsion, but out of conviction, with clarity, confidence and commitment. India is riding on the reform express under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." She further said there is a trust-based tax administration that is being improved by reducing unnecessary hardship for honest taxpayers.

The government has taken various steps to empower MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives because they are at the heart of creation of employment for production and for the overall development of India, she said.

This Finance bill aims to support them with very many measures that improve liquidity but also reduce the compliance burden and give them the opportunity to have greater contribution towards the larger economy, she added.

Elaborating further on the Bill, the Finance Minister said customs reforms have been proposed by altering many provisions with the objective to promote trade facilitation. PTI

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