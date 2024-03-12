New bug in Google Chrome could pose serious security threats: CERT-In]

Google Chrome, the most popular web browser currently for computers, has a new bug that could risk many users.

In a warning issued last week, the Centre's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said there are several issues with Google Chrome that could let someone attack your computer. “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," said CERT-In in a bulletin.

The vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to “Use-after-free error within the FedCM component, Out of bounds memory access and inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted web page on the targeted system," the bulletin added.

Google reportedly knows about this problem and is fixing it. The US-based tech giant is making a new version of Google Chrome that will solve these issues.



What you can do

Here's how you can update your Google Chrome browser:



1. Open Google Chrome on your computer.

2. Click on the three dots in the top right corner, then select "Settings."

3. In the Settings menu, click on the three horizontal lines in the top left corner, then scroll down and select "About Chrome."

4. Google Chrome will check if there's a new update available. If there is, it will download and install it for you.

5. After the update is installed, you may need to restart your computer.

Make sure to update your Google Chrome browser to keep your computer safe from these problems.