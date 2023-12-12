Neend app founder responds to being flayed for WhatsApp DP; 5 tips to get right DP
Surbhi Jain's long post reacting to an industry veteran criticisng her DP slammed the old-fashioned notion that a slice of self-expression and boldness can be construed as 'unprofessional'
Does your WhatApp DP signify your professionalism at work? Is a person unprofessional by displaying a slice of self-expression in their DP? Isn’t it time we defined professionalism in a more broader sense?
These are some of the questions that cropped up on social media after a young entrepreneur was castigated by an industry veteran for posting a picture of herself with pink coloured hair as her WhatsApp Display Picture (DP).
Surbhi Jain, Bengaluru-based founder of Neend, an app that helps people to sleep better, got pulled up by an industry veteran at 1.30 am in the morning for her DP. He criticised her for flaunting her partly coloured pink hair calling it “unprofessional”.
Self-expression is key
Reacting to his displeasure, Jain then took to X to write a long post. First she explained how an industry veteran texted her at 1.30 am about how her 'hair colour' looked 'unprofessional'.
She was “taken aback slightly” and wondered if it is “too bold, too unconventional?", Jain wrote in her post.
But then it struck her that shouldn’t today's founders have these qualities?
Don’t leaders challenge the status quo and break free from the usual to move forward? “It's not just about making bold business decisions, but also reflecting that boldness and individuality in our personal expressions,” she pointed out in her post, adding that this is so because they were not just leaders but humans too, “with our highs, lows, and quirks that make us relatable”.
The need of the hour is not just to attract talent with monetary benefits but to make genuine human connections, she stressed. To make people respect you as an individual, not just a boss and what better way to showcase your authenticity than to be yourself and express yourself unapologetically, she said.
Challenging stereotypes
Further, she said that colouring one’s hair might not be considered as "professional". But isn't it time people change what they think professionalism looks like? she asked. “So, here's my DP/picture with my coloured hair, a symbol of my individuality without being apologetic about it,” she stated.
She received a lot of support for her post with one X user pointing out the difference between being unprofessional and unconventional.
“Your professionalism is shown through work ethic, communication, honouring commitments and so on right? How does a little self-expression take away from the value you add as a professional?” asked the user.
Another user giving a call to “break stereotypes” revealed that he’s planning to get a full arm tattoo.
"What's truly unprofessional is WhatsApp uncles looking at DPs and providing unsolicited commentary in the middle of the night. What's unprofessional is holding leaders to an outdated standard of what's professional," said another user.
Choosing one's WhatsApp DP
So, what does social media etiquette say about choosing your WhatsApp DP?
A DP does serve as a window to your personality and in the normal course has to be chosen wisely. Here are some tips:
It’s essential to maintain a classy, confident image for your professional contacts. Often a well-dressed portrait shot exudes confidence and competence
Avoid sharing sensitive information or very personal images. Ensure your online presence remains secure
Avoid using controversial or offensive backgrounds to your DPs. Opt for images that promote positivity, inclusivity, and understanding
Keep in mind the DP is going to reflect your identity in the digital realm
You can also set your privacy setting in WhatsApp to allow only your contacts to see your DP
New feature from WhatsApp: A gamechanger?
The good news is that WhatsApp is planning to come up with an alternative profile pic, which will then allow you to have a separate one for your friends and another for your business contacts. This may truly be a gamechanger and avoid episodes that Jain encountered.