Neend app founder responds to being flayed for WhatsApp DP; 5 tips to get right DP

Does your WhatApp DP signify your professionalism at work? Is a person unprofessional by displaying a slice of self-expression in their DP? Isn’t it time we defined professionalism in a more broader sense?

These are some of the questions that cropped up on social media after a young entrepreneur was castigated by an industry veteran for posting a picture of herself with pink coloured hair as her WhatsApp Display Picture (DP). Surbhi Jain, Bengaluru-based founder of Neend, an app that helps people to sleep better, got pulled up by an industry veteran at 1.30 am in the morning for her DP. He criticised her for flaunting her partly coloured pink hair calling it “unprofessional”. Self-expression is key Reacting to his displeasure, Jain then took to X to write a long post. First she explained how an industry veteran texted her at 1.30 am about how her 'hair colour' looked 'unprofessional'.

She was “taken aback slightly” and wondered if it is “too bold, too unconventional?", Jain wrote in her post. But then it struck her that shouldn’t today's founders have these qualities? Don’t leaders challenge the status quo and break free from the usual to move forward? “It's not just about making bold business decisions, but also reflecting that boldness and individuality in our personal expressions,” she pointed out in her post, adding that this is so because they were not just leaders but humans too, “with our highs, lows, and quirks that make us relatable”. The need of the hour is not just to attract talent with monetary benefits but to make genuine human connections, she stressed. To make people respect you as an individual, not just a boss and what better way to showcase your authenticity than to be yourself and express yourself unapologetically, she said. Challenging stereotypes Further, she said that colouring one’s hair might not be considered as "professional". But isn't it time people change what they think professionalism looks like? she asked. “So, here's my DP/picture with my coloured hair, a symbol of my individuality without being apologetic about it,” she stated. She received a lot of support for her post with one X user pointing out the difference between being unprofessional and unconventional. “Your professionalism is shown through work ethic, communication, honouring commitments and so on right? How does a little self-expression take away from the value you add as a professional?” asked the user.



