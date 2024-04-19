Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth ₹240 cr to grandson Ekagrah

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, grandson of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy became a millionaire after his grandfather gifted him 15 lakh shares, valued at around ₹240 crore, of the IT company.

A regulatory filing said Murthy’s gift of 15 lakh shares to his grandson accounts for 0.04 per cent of his equity holding, making Ekagrah the youngest billionaire shareholder of Infosys.

The value of total gifted shares come to around ₹240 crore as per company's closing share price of ₹1,602.3 apiece.

The company while announcing its numbers for the fourth quarter also declared a total dividend of ₹28. This includes a final dividend of ₹20 and a special dividend of ₹8. This brings Ekagrah’s share of dividend income to an additional ₹4.2 crore.

Ekagrah, the third grandchild of Murthy, is the son of Rohan Narayana Murty and Aparna Krishnan. While Rohan heads the software company Soroco, Aparna is the head of Murty Media.

Murthy’s first two grandchildren are daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.