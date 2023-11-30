Most self-made entrepreneurs since year 2000 based in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, popularly known as India’s Silicon Valley, is also home for the maximum number of high value companies started by self-made entrepreneurs since 2000, a new report says.

A majority 129 such industry leaders are from the Karnataka capital, which is ahead of Mumbai (78) as well as Gurugram and New Delhi (49), says a report by Hurun India.

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarkets, which runs the D-Mart retail chain, leads the list of such top 200 entrepreneurs of the millennium.

The company, founded in 2000, has a market capitalisation of Rs 2.38 lakh crore as of September.

Flipkart, set up by Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal in Bengaluru, comes second with an equity value of Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

The Gurugram-headquartered Zomato, founded by Deepinder Goyal, comes third with a market capitalisation of Rs 86,835 crore.

The list includes both listed and unlisted entities, says Hurun India's founder and managing director Anas Rahman Junaid.

Financial services

The list has 405 founders of 200 most valued companies started after the year 2000. Their cumulative value is Rs 30 lakh crore.

The maximum number of 46 companies fall in the financial services space, followed by retail sector (30) and healthcare at 26 companies.

The list also has bootstrapped companies like the Mumbai-based Zerodha, ranked 10th with an equity value of Rs 50,630 crore, Rahman said.

The 20 women entrepreneurs in the list are led by Falguni Nayar, who founded Nykaa.

The list includes 80-year-old Ashok Soota of Happiest Minds and Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, aged 21.

(With agency inputs)