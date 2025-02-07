Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta, the man who gets Rs 500 crore in Ratan Tata's will

When the will of Ratan Tata, the iconic businessman who passed away last year, was unsealed recently, the name of a ‘mystery man’ took many by surprise: Mohini Mohan Dutta.

The business tycoon passed on assets worth Rs 500 crore to Dutta, a person little-known to the family or billionaire-philanthropist’s inner circle, The Economic Times reported. As per media reports, the inner circle is befuddled as the individual's association with the beneficiary is known to only a few.

While the will mentioned Dutta as one of the inheritors of Ratan Tata’s fortune, it will be distributed only after undergoing probate and is certified by the High Court. It is likely to take at least six months.



About Mohini Mohan Dutta

Dutta, a former Tata Group employee and a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur, is the co-owner of a travel agency called Stallion. In 2013, it merged with a subsidiary of the Taj Group of Hotels, Taj Services. Before the merger, Dutta had an 80% stake in Stallion, while Tata Industries owned the remaining 20%.

Dutta was also a director of TC Travel Services, an erstwhile affiliate of Thomas Cook. He was an associate of Ratan Tata and was known to his family circles, reported ET.

Dutta has two daughters, one of whom also worked with the conglomerate, first at the Taj Hotels until 2015 and then at Tata Trusts where she was employed until 2024, according to a report in Fortune.

At Tata's funeral last year, Dutta, now in his 80s, disclosed, “We first met in Jamshedpur at the Dealers’ Hostel when Ratan Tata was 24. He helped me out and really built me up.”

While not many had heard about Dutta before his name featured on the will, the Group insiders say the entrepreneur always maintained he was close to the family. He was also a guest at Tata’s birth anniversary commemoration at Mumbai’s NCPA in December 2024, an event attended by the most trusted names in the Tata ecosystem.

What will he inherit?

Not surprisingly, Dutta’s inheritance has triggered murmurs of discontent. As per the will, he is entitled to one-third of Tata’s residual estate, which includes bank deposits exceeding ₹350 crore and proceeds from auctioning personal belongings such as paintings and timepieces.

The remaining two-thirds go to Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, who, alongside Tata Trusts trustees Darius Khambata and Mehli Mistry, are also executors of the will.



Ratan Tata's will

Ratan Tata's will, which was made public approximately two weeks after his death, allocated wealth among several beneficiaries, including his brother, half-sisters, his dedicated household staff, and his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu. Tata also made several provisions to ensure unlimited care for his pet dog, Tito. The stakes in Tata Sons were transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust.

His assets included a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house in Juhu, fixed deposits over Rs 350 crore, and a stake in Tata Sons.