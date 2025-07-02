Microsoft to sack 9,000 employees in second wave of layoffs this year

IT giant Microsoft is expected to sack over 9,000 employees in its latest round of job cuts, aimed at controlling costs.

Reports said the company is likely to announce the layoffs in the early part of this month.

Bloomberg, quoting a company spokesperson, said that the second wave of layoffs would impact four per cent of Microsoft’s workforce.

Also read: Microsoft layoffs: Xbox division likely to face largscale jobcuts

It was earlier reported that the company was planning to fire thousands of employees in July and that salespeople and those employed in Xbox would be targeted the most.

Trimming management layers

The spokesperson attributed the layoffs to the company’s bid to streamline processes and reduce layers of management and said it will be effected across teams, geographies, and tenure.

Also read: Microsoft to cut 3 pc of workforce as part of ‘broad organisational change’

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” Bloomberg quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The company in May had laid off 6,000 employees in a move that hit product and engineering positions the hardest.