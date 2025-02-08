Meta to axe 5% of workforce over underperformance, expedite hirings

Meta Platforms, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is set to commence massive layoffs on Monday (February 10). This move will see approximately 3,600 employees, or 5 per cent of the company's workforce, dismissed due to performance evaluations. The decision aligns with Meta's strategy to enhance overall performance by removing underperforming staff.

Notifications will be sent out starting at 5 am local time in most countries, including the United States. However, employees in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands are exempt from these cuts due to local regulations. Staff in over a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa will receive their notifications between 11th and 18th February.

Also Read: NCLAT admits Meta, WhatsApp's appeal against ₹213.14-cr CCI penalty

Expedited hiring

In an internal memo, Meta's Head of People, Janelle Gale, indicated that, unlike previous layoffs, the company's offices will remain open on the day of the announcements. No further details regarding the decisions will be provided at that time.

Even as the dust settles, Meta is expediting the hiring of machine learning engineers and other critical engineering roles. This initiative, led by Peng Fan, Vice President of Engineering for Monetisation, is aimed at aligning with the company's priorities for 2025. The accelerated hiring process is scheduled between February 11 and March 13.

Also Read: Meta India apologises for Zuckerberg’s remark on Indian election

Sector trend

These developments occur amid a broader trend of workforce reductions in the technology sector. Companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce have also announced layoffs in recent weeks. The US job market is showing signs of cooling, with job openings falling to 7.6 million in December 2024, the lowest in three months. Despite this decline, hiring remains steady, indicating a gradual slowdown rather than a sharp downturn.

Meta's decision to lay off a portion of its workforce reflects the company's focus on maintaining high performance standards. By removing underperforming employees and accelerating the recruitment of key engineering talent, Meta is looking to position itself for future growth and innovation in the competitive technology landscape.