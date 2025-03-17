Markets rally in early trade tracking sharp gains in global peers, buying in bank stocks

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday morning trade, mirroring a sharp rally in global peers along with buying in IndusInd Bank and other financial majors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 363.67 points to 74,192.58 in early trade, snapping its five days of losses. The NSE Nifty went up by 115.3 points to 22,512.50.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 5 per cent after the Reserve Bank on Saturday assured customers that the firm remains 'well-capitalised', even as it directed the bank's board to complete remedial action relating to estimated Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy within this month.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports , Maruti and Tata Motors were among the other gainers.

However, Nestle, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended sharply higher on Friday.

"The near-term market trend is likely to be stable with a positive bias. The positive factors are the steadily declining trend in FII outflows and the outperformance of India over the US last week.

"This positive trend has fundamental support from the bounce back in FY25 Q3 GDP growth to 6.2%, the spurt in January IIP to 5%, and the decline in February CPI inflation to 3.61%. This positive macro backdrop can support the market in the short-term but cannot sustain a rally in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The trade war fears are looming large on global trade and global growth, he added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 792.90 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic stock markets were closed on Friday for Holi.

The total outflow by foreign investors has reached Rs 1.42 lakh crore (USD 16.5 billion) in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.

"Attention will be on WPI inflation, trade data, and FII activity," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.64 per cent to USD 71.03 a barrel.

On Thursday, the Sensex declined by 200.85 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 73,828.91. The Nifty fell 73.30 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 22,397.20. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)