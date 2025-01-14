Surge in Adani group stocks; Adani Power jumps by over 19%

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Adani group stocks were in heavy demand on Tuesday, with Adani Power surging over 19 per cent, bouncing back from previous day's decline.

Shares of Adani Power zoomed 19.29 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 14.54 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 14.38 per cent, Adani Total Gas jumped 13 per cent and NDTV rallied 12.50 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Adani Enterprises soared 8.91 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 6 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up by 4.79 per cent, ACC (4.50 per cent), Sanghi Industries (4.22 per cent) and Adani Wilmar (3 per cent). All Adani group stocks had ended lower on Monday's trade in-line with weak trend in equities.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 505.6 points to 76,835.61 in intra-day trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 179 points to 23,264.95. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)