Majority of educators call for govt monitoring of AI development, use cases: Report

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming education, around 87.85 per cent of educators interviewed believe that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, a report said on Sunday.

"Over 87.85 per cent (educators) agree that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, reflecting concerns about risks and ethical implications," TeamLease Edtech's report - Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education, has revealed.

This strong consensus indicated a widespread recognition of the potential risks and ethical considerations associated with AI, noted the report.

Most educators believe that government oversight is necessary to ensure that AI technologies are developed and used responsibly, ethically, and in ways that benefit society as a whole, it added.

This TeamLease Edtech's report - Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education, is based on a survey of 6,313 educators, ranging from primary school and high school teachers, college professors and education professionals, across the country.

The report found that 61.60 per cent of the respondents are already using AI tools for teaching preparation and engagement and 63.61 per cent of educators believed that AI is crucial in preparing students for an AI-dominated future.

"This report underscores the fact that AI is no more just an emerging technology but a reality that is already reshaping classrooms across India.

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, the integration of technology has become a transformative force, reshaping traditional teaching methodologies, and opening new avenues for innovative approaches.," TeamLease Edtech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The report further revealed that 64.87 per cent of educators recognise Generative AI's potential in transforming learning experiences and personalised education.

Most educators recognise the potential benefits of Generative AI and see these tools as a means to enhance learning experiences, offer personalised education, and provide students with interactive and innovative ways to engage with their subjects, it stated.

However, 9.49 per cent of the educators interviewed are concerned about the potential for diminishing human interaction in teaching, over-reliance on technology, or worries about data privacy and the accuracy of information provided by AI systems, the report added.

Around 54.92 per cent of educators would also want AI training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration, it stated.

When bringing AI into the classroom, there is a need to ensure teachers are well-trained to address ethical concerns and analyse the collective wisdom of educators, who have the understanding of both the potential and the pitfalls of AI in education, it added.

"This report provides a blueprint for educators to integrate AI in a strategic, ethical and impactful manner. By highlighting key opportunities, challenges and recommendations directly from teachers, it enables stakeholders to adopt AI in a way that truly augments human potential rather than replacing it," TeamLease Edtech co-founder and President Neeti Sharma said. PTI

