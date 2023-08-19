Mahindra & Mahindra to recall 1 lakh units of XUV700 over wiring issue

Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to recall over 1 lakh units of its sports utility vehicle XUV700 to inspect wiring routing in its engine bay, says a regulatory filing.

The company said it will inspect the wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of the wiring loom.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicles manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra will individually contact customers and carry out the inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost, the automaker said.

The action is in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall, it added.