Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat largest GST contributors in April; UP pips TN

The three largest contributors to the GST collections in April were Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

In terms of total GST collection by states, Maharashtra was the largest contributor garnering revenue of ₹ 37,671 crore. Maharashtra recorded a 13 per cent growth in April GST collection.

Karnataka is the second biggest contributor to GST revenues with collections of ₹15,978 crore in April, a 9 per cent year-on-year growth. Gujarat registered a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth with revenues of ₹13,301 crore in April.

UP 4th largest contributor

Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu in terms of monthly GST collections by recording a 19 per cent increase in tax revenues in April.

According to official data, the GST collections in Uttar Pradesh grew 19 per cent to ₹12,290 crore in April 2024, becoming the fourth largest contributor after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Tamil Nadu, which saw a 6 per cent rise in GST mop-up to ₹12,210 crore in the month slipped to fifth place.