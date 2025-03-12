Lost Reliance shares found: Man discovers ₹11 lakh windfall

A man from Chandigarh, Ratan Dhillon, made an unexpected financial discovery while cleaning his home. He found physical share certificates of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), originally purchased nearly 40 years ago, now valued at around ₹11 lakh.

Dhillon’s discovery traces back to 1988 when 30 equity shares of RIL were bought at just ₹10 each by an individual, now deceased. Over time, with stock splits and bonus issues, the shareholding multiplied to 960 shares. Given the current market value, they are worth between ₹11–12 lakh today.

Unfamiliar with stock market processes, Dhillon sought advice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asking for guidance on how to claim the shares.

Viral reaction and expert opinions

His post quickly gained traction, with financial experts and investors offering advice on the next steps. Many users highlighted how often people overlook inherited shares or forgotten investments.

One user commented, “There could be so much unclaimed wealth in forgotten share certificates. Everyone should check their old documents.”

How to claim forgotten shares?

If you come across old physical share certificates, claiming them depends on whether a nominee was registered:

If a nominee exists:

The nominee can initiate a transfer request.

They must submit a form along with a certified death certificate of the original shareholder.

If no nominee was assigned:

The process is more complex and requires legal verification.

Banks or financial institutions must verify ownership using legal documents.

Avoiding legal disputes

Experts advise that all legal heirs should agree on share distribution before initiating the claim process. Disputes can lead to lengthy legal battles, making the process even more complicated.

Check your old documents!

Dhillon’s story is a reminder that forgotten investments could be waiting to be claimed. The next time you’re cleaning out old documents, take a closer look—you might uncover a hidden financial treasure.

