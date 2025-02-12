Lennox to expand Chennai Global Capability Centre with $6-m investment

Lennox, a global leader in HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration) solutions, has announced a $6 million investment to expand its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai. This expansion increases the facility’s size to 150,000 square feet, adding workforce from 900 to 1,500 employees.

The newly upgraded Chennai GCC features advanced facilities designed to support Lennox’s global operations. These include modern collaborative workstations, expanded Controls & IT labs, wellness areas such as a gym and play zones, and privacy pods. The enhancements also include recharge rooms and a mother care room, promoting both innovation and employee well-being.

Critical hub

Since its inception in 2010, the Chennai GCC has evolved into a critical hub for Lennox. Initially focused on IT and Engineering, the centre now supports diverse functions, including Finance, Marketing Communications, HR, Legal, Customer Experience, and Sourcing. This growth reflects Lennox’s broader commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence.

Prakash Bedapudi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, discussed the significance of the expansion, noting that Chennai has become a key location for the company’s global operations. “Over the past 15 years, Lennox has invested $14 million in India, strengthening our focus on innovation, job creation, and sustainable development. Chennai’s skilled workforce and business ecosystem make it an ideal location for our mission to advance HVACR solutions,” he said.

Long-term commitment

Bedapudi also spoke about the company’s long-term commitment, saying, “We’re investing for the future. Having the right talent in the right environment is a competitive advantage that will fuel the next wave of innovation.”

“Lennox’s decision to expand in Chennai aligns with the region’s strong technical institutions, including IIT Chennai and SRM University, which produce top-tier engineering and IT talent,” he added.

AI and ML

Lennox is further advancing its HVACR products through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). “At Lennox, we focus on practical applications of AI. Our AI-driven analytics optimise energy consumption, predictive maintenance, and customer experience,” Bedapudi explained.

Focus on electrification and decarbonisation trends

The Chennai GCC is pivotal in driving these innovations. Lennox has built a dedicated AI/ML team of 60 specialists, many of whom are based in Chennai. This team is working on projects such as AI-powered smart thermostats that optimize HVAC settings based on user behavior and AI-driven tools for faster, more effective system repairs. Additionally, computer vision technology is being used in manufacturing to enhance quality control.

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, Lennox is focusing on electrification and decarbonization trends in HVAC. “The shift from fossil fuel-based heating to electric heat pumps is one of the biggest changes in our industry, and we aim to lead this transition through innovation,” said Bedapudi.

Strategic initiative

While Bedapudi did not specify a target year for achieving the hiring goal, he stated that this expansion is more than just an office upgrade; it’s a strategic initiative to position Chennai as a global powerhouse in HVAC innovation.