Koo, the Indian version of X, to shut down as ‘partnership talks’ fail

Koo, the Indian alternative to X (formerly Twitter), is shutting down, founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (July 3).

They explained that a “prolonged funding winter” hit the company at its peak, hurting their plans and slowing down its stupendous growth trajectory.

So near, yet so far

According to the post, the platform at its peak had 2.1 million daily active users, about 10 million monthly active users, and over 9,000 VIPs, and it was “just months away from beating Twitter in India in 2022”. “We…could have doubled down on that short term goal with capital behind us,” said the statement.

But then came the funding crunch, said the founders. “A prolonged funding winter which hit us at our peak hurt our plans at the time and we had to tone down on our growth trajectory,” they wrote. “We needed 5 to 6 years of aggressive, long term and patient capital to make this dream a reality,” they explained.

Failed partnership talks

