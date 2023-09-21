Know about Arjun Mohan, Byju’s new CEO

The India operations of beleaguered Edtech company Byju’s will now be handled by Arjun Mohan, the company’s international CEO, after its founding partner Mrinal Mohit stepped down from the post.



The transition comes at a time the company, saddled with a host of issues, is trying to strengthen its leadership. Byju’s which has been criticised by former employees for its alleged toxic work culture is simultaneously battling a loan default lawsuit, allegations of shortfall in NPS, and repercussions caused by the exit of an auditor and board members.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said Mohan was appointed after its India operations CEO and founding partner Mrinal Mohit decided to quit owing to “personal reasons”.

Who is Arjun Mohan?

Mohan was part of Byju’s founding team and was with the company as early as 2008 – even before its formal launch in 2011. He started out as a consultant looking after product development and execution with primary focus on engineering coaching and finishing school products before being elevated as vice president, marketing in 2016. He worked as the Chief Business Officer with focus on international business and expansion between April 2019 and March 2020 before switching to upGrad as its CEO-India.

Mohan recently returned to Byju’s and as the firm’s international CEO is said to have spent the last three months working closely with Byju’s founder and Group CEO Byju Raveendran.

Mohan, who holds a BTech degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the National Institute of Calicut, did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode in 2010-2012.

In his career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with several companies including Rambus, HSBC Bank and Tata Services.

‘Mohan part of well-defined transition plan’

“Arjun’s return is a testament to his belief in our mission and the unparalleled opportunities that lie ahead. His expertise will undoubtedly help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape,” Raveendran said in a statement.

Raveendran said that Mohan’s return is “through a well-defined transition plan” and that “the organisation remains committed to sustainable expansion amidst transformational changes for an exciting new phase.”

“I return to Byju’s today, when technology is poised to play an even more important role in making education truly personalised. While challenges are plenty, I am ready to play my role in helping Byju’s empower our current and future generations to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” Mohan said in a statement.







