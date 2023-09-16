Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth Rs 7,660 crore

Giving a big push for industrial development in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday (September 15) cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore. The proposals have the potential to generate 18,146 jobs.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil met on Friday (September 15) and approved 26 projects each involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 5,750.73 crore. These projects hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd, among others, Minister Patil’s office said.

Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404 within Karnataka.

Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by SLSWCC.

Major investment proposals approved in the meeting include setting up Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries in Vijayapura district with an investment of Rs 489.50 crore and Aequs Consumer Products’ third unit in Dharwad District with an outlay of Rs 456 crore.

Also, a unit to be set up by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited at Kolar with an investment of Rs 200 crore will generate employment for 155. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will set up a plant at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District with an investment of Rs 137.6 crore; South West Mining Limited will invest Rs 411 crore in Musinayakanahalli and Torangallu Village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

(With agency inputs)

