    JSW Paints acquires Akzo Nobel India majority stake for Rs 8,986 cr

    JSW Paints entered into definitive agreements to acquire up to 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India Limited under a share purchase agreement

    27 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST  (Updated:2025-06-27 04:52:30)

    New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) JSW Paints Ltd on Friday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India for about Rs 9,000 crore.

    "JSW Paints Limited today entered into definitive agreements to acquire up to 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India Limited from Akzo Nobel N.V. and its affiliates, for a maximum consideration under the share purchase agreement of up to Rs 8,986 crore, subject to certain closing adjustments," the company said in a statement. PTI

