JSW announces ₹1 lakh cr mega steel plant in Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal announced on Friday the investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years for a 25 million tonne steel plant in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

He made the announcement at the ‘Advantage Vidarbha’ conclave in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

Jindal said their plant in Gadchiroli will not only be the biggest such factory in the world but will also the "most beautiful and environment-friendly" steel-making unit.

The billionaire businessman said his company will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years in the steel plant whose first phase will be completed in four years. PTI

