Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet services in India

Mukesh Ambani has beaten Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to obtain approval from India’s space regulator to launch satellite internet in the country, reported Reuters.

Orbit Connect India, a joint venture of Reliance’s Jio Platforms and Luxembourg’s SES, has gained approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to provide internet via satellite in India, according to a government official. Jio Platforms is headed by Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani.

Three approvals were given to Orbit Connect India in April and June 2024, allowing the company to position satellites above India. The company will, however, require some more approvals, including from the Department of Telecommunications, to begin operations.

Immarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company, is also reported to have obtained approval to operate satellites over India, the chairman of IN-SPACe Pawan Goenka told the news agency.

Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper are still awaiting approval to begin satellite communication services in India.

Several companies are competing globally to provide satellite-based internet services in rural areas. The satellite broadband service market in India is projected to grow 36 per cent over the next five years to touch about ₹16,000 crore.