Is your iPhone safe? After Samsung, govt issues warning for Apple devices

If you think your iPhone or iPad is the safest device to store your sensitive data, think again. After warning against possible security breach in Samsung products, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a similar high-risk warning for Apple products.

The affected products include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari browser. These vulnerabilities can seriously jeopardise your data and your device’s security.

According to the Friday (December 15) statement from CERT-In, an attacker may be able “to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems”.

The Centre on Wednesday (December 13) issued a similar warning against Samsung Galaxy phones.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” the CERT-In statement said.

The vulnerabilities have been detected in Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14.