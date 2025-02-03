Investors poorer by Rs 4.29 L Cr as markets fall over Trump's tariffs

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Investors' wealth diminished by Rs 4.29 lakh crore on Monday after the markets declined amid concerns over US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on some of its trading partners.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 4,29,823.69 crore to Rs 4,19,54,829.60 crore (USD 4.82 trillion) tracking weak trends in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 319.22 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,186.74, snapping its five-day rally. Intra-day, it tumbled 749.87 points or 0.96 per cent to 76,756.09.

The NSE Nifty declined 121.10 points or 0.52 per cent to 23,361.05.

"Nifty declined due to weak global cues as Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China escalated trade war concerns," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ITC, Power Grid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Among the gainers, Bajaj Finance jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Maruti also ended higher.

The BSE smallcap gauge tanked 1.77 per cent and midcap index declined 0.89 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, capital goods tanked 4.29 per cent, industrials (3.79 per cent), power (3.30 per cent), utilities (2.71 per cent), oil & gas (2.52 per cent) and metal (1.99 per cent).

BSE healthcare, IT, consumer durables, teck and BSE Focused IT were the gainers.

As many as 2,877 stocks declined while 1,139 advanced and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled sharply lower.

Markets in Europe were trading with deep cuts. US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,327.09 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data. PTI

