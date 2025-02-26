Infosys unveils open-source 'Responsible AI' toolkit to encourage ethical use

As India prioritises the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), IT giant Infosys has unveiled its 'Responsible AI' toolkit to help businesses mitigate risks and adopt AI responsibly.

Comprehensive risk mitigation

Part of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite, the toolkit provides businesses with advanced tools to detect and prevent AI-related risks. It safeguards against privacy breaches, security threats, biased outputs, harmful content, and copyright violations.

The toolkit also addresses broader challenges, including misinformation, deepfakes, and malicious AI usage. By ensuring fairness and transparency, it helps organisations build trust in AI-driven decisions while maintaining high performance and user experience.

Government recognition and support

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), shed light on the toolkit’s significance in strengthening security, privacy, and fairness in AI applications. He noted that startups and AI developers would benefit greatly from tools designed to enhance explainability and mitigate bias in AI models.

A key feature of the toolkit is its ability to improve transparency in AI-generated outputs. It enables businesses to understand how AI systems make decisions, reducing uncertainty and promoting ethical AI adoption.

Open-source and flexible integration

Being open-source, the toolkit is flexible, easy to implement, and adaptable to different AI models. It supports both cloud and on-premise systems, allowing organisations to integrate it seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.

Industry support for Open AI innovation

Balakrishna DR (Bali), Executive Vice President at Infosys, insisted that ethical AI adoption is no longer optional. He pointed out that the toolkit helps businesses remain resilient and trustworthy while navigating the AI revolution.

Sunil Abraham, Public Policy Director at Meta, stressed the importance of open-source tools and datasets in empowering AI innovators. He said that such resources ensure AI advancements prioritise safety, diversity, and economic opportunity for all.