Infosys inks pact with Shell for sustainable data centres

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) IT major Infosys on Thursday said it has partnered with energy company Shell to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling services for data centres.

Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in digital and energy, respectively, along with an ecosystem of partners to create an integrated offering for green data centres, the IT firm said in a statement.

"In our joint efforts with Shell, we aim to create a more sustainable future. This collaboration will leverage AI-based digital solutions that will create environmentally responsible data centres that can manage high computing loads with optimised hardware.

"It is also critical that future digital and physical solutions are created with a view to make AI more sustainable and scalable," Infosys EVP & Global Head - Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy Ashiss Kumar Dash said.

Infosys claims to have turned carbon-neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. PTI

