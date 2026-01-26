Why Infosys asked employees to track power consumption at home while working

Infosys was in the news earlier when its founder, Narayana Murthy, claimed that Indians should work 70 hours a week for the betterment of the country, a remark that drew mixed reactions across the political and corporate spectrum. Now, a fresh directive issued by the IT major, asking its employees to track electricity consumption at their homes while working from home, has once again turned many heads.

What did Infosys ask?

According to a report in Economic Times, Infosys has asked its employees to track their electricity consumption during work-from-home hours.

In an email sent to employees, Jayesh Sanghrajka, the Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, wrote that with work from home becoming an integral and long-term part of the company’s operating model, the environmental impact of its operations now extends well beyond office campuses.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, the CFO said, “Electricity consumed while working from home also contributes toward Infosys' greenhouse gas emission footprint. As we seek to enhance and update our reporting methodology, obtaining accurate data on current work-from-home energy usage is essential to our ongoing efforts.”

The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at more accurately calculating and accounting for the carbon footprint left by Infosys as an organisation.

What should employees track?

Under the company’s current hybrid work structure, every Infosys employee is required to work at least 10 days a month from the office, while they are allowed to work from home on the remaining working days. As part of the new initiative, employees have now been asked to keep a track of the electrical appliances they use during work hours at home.

This includes monitoring the energy consumption of fans, air conditioners, heaters, lighting, and other devices used while working. Employees will subsequently be required to answer a set of questions through a survey, which will help the company estimate and deduct the power consumption attributable to Infosys-related work carried out in employees’ homes.

In its 2024–2025 ESG report, Infosys revealed that nearly 77.7 per cent of the total power consumed by its operations in India comes from renewable energy sources.