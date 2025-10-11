IndiGo plane windshield cracks ahead of landing in Chennai

The pilot of an IndiGo flight carrying 76 passengers from Madurai detected a crack in the windshield of the aircraft just as it was about to land in Chennai on Saturday (October 11).

After the pilot informed the Air Traffic Controller at Chennai airport, arrangements were made for the safe landing of the plane.

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking, and passengers safely disembarked. Arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, news agency PTI reported, citing officials in the know.

Return flight cancelled

The cause of the crack is not yet known. However, the flight’s return journey to Madurai had to be cancelled.

IndiGo, in its official statement, reportedly did not mention the cracks in the windshield and only said the aircraft had been grounded for “maintenance requirement”.

“A maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 7253, operating from Madurai to Chennai on October 10, 2025, before landing at its destination,” an IndiGo spokesperson reportedly told PTI.

“Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Chennai and will resume operations only after necessary checks and clearances,” the statement added.

(With agency inputs)