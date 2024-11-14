The Federal
IndiGo launches business class seats; busiest routes to get facility
The first flight with Indigo Stretch (business class) took off from Delhi for Mumbai | X/@IndiGo6E

IndiGo launches business class seats; busiest routes to get facility

Agencies
14 Nov 2024 8:41 PM IST  (Updated:2024-11-14 15:11:01)

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday operated its first flight with business class seats on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

In due course, these seats will be available on the airline's flights connecting business and busiest routes in the country.

In a LinkedIn post, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said today was the "inaugural business class IndiGoStretch flight".

The airline also put out a post on X saying, "a new chapter takes flight! Celebrating our inaugural #IndiGoStretch flight from #Delhi to #Mumbai".

IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights a day. PTI

