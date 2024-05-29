IndiGo adds new feature for seat selection for women fliers

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Women booking tickets in an IndiGo flight can now know about the seats that have already been booked by other female passengers at the time of web check-in, with the airline introducing the new feature after a market research.

IndiGo is the country's largest domestic airline with a market share of over 60 per cent and carried 80 lakh passengers in April, as per an official data.

In a release on Wednesday, the airline said it has introduced a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for female passengers.

"This has been introduced basis market research, and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos. The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers, only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers - solo as well as part of family bookings," it said.

PNR is Passenger Name Record. PTI

