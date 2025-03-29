India, US officials conclude round of talks on proposed trade pact: Sources

India and visiting US officials concluded talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement on Saturday (March 29), government sources said.

They said the negotiations are progressing well.

A team of US officials, headed by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, was here for negotiations on the proposed agreement.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very smart man" and a "great friend of mine" while emphasising that tariff talks would "work out very well between India and our country".

Criticism

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the alleged high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods. He has announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trading partners, including India, on April 2.

"India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. It's brutal, it's brutal. They're very smart. He (Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country," Trump said.

The US has already imposed duties on China.

Tariffs

Besides, higher import duties of 25 per cent are imposed on steel and aluminium from March 12. On March 26, Trump announced a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on completely built vehicles (CBUs) and auto parts, a move set to take effect on April 3.

Trump has also said he would impose a 25 per cent duty on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela.

India is a buyer of oil from the South American country. Tariffs are import duties imposed and collected by the government and paid by the companies to bring foreign goods into a country.

India and the US are aiming to conclude the first phase of the agreement by the fall of 2025 (September-October). They have also set a target to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current over USD 190 billion.

US demands

While the US has demanded duty concessions in sectors like certain industrial goods, automobiles, wines, petrochemical products, dairy, agriculture items such as apples, tree nuts, and alfalfa hay; India may look at duty cuts for labour-intensive sectors like textiles.

Indian industry and exporters have asked the government to protect them against the USA's reciprocal tariffs. They have sought exemption from those tariffs as it would hurt them severely as the US is India's largest trading partner.

Amid pressure from the US, India in February reduced import duties on bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 100 per cent and lowered tariffs on certain varieties of wines. The duty on wines made from fresh grapes, vermouth, certain other fermented beverages, and unadulterated ethyl alcohol with 80 per cent strength has been reduced to 100 per cent.

Customs duty reduction

The customs duty reduction announced in the Budget on products such as motorcycles and synthetic flavouring essences would also benefit American exports.

India has also recently announced the scrapping of the equalisation levy on tech giants like Google.

The Reliance Industries' digital services company Jio Platforms Ltd and Bharti Airtel have signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

The US is pushing India to negotiate a large and grand bilateral trade agreement while seeking to open the agriculture sector for American businesses.

According to experts, India is unlikely to include dairy and agriculture in trade negotiations as it is a politically sensitive sector.

The US agri exports to India was USD 1.6 billion in 2024. Key exports include almonds (in shell -- USD 868 million); pistachios (USD 121 million), apples (USD 21 million), ethanol (ethyl alcohol USD 266 million).

In June 2023, India announced removal of retaliatory import duties on eight US products, including chickpeas, lentils, and apples, which were imposed in 2019 in response to America's measure to increase tariffs on certain steel and aluminium products.

In 2024, India's main exports to the US included drug formulations, biological (USD 8.1 billion), telecom instruments (USD 6.5 billion), precious and semi-precious stones (USD 5.3 billion), petroleum products (USD 4.1 billion), gold and other precious metal jewellery (USD 3.2 billion), ready-made garments of cotton including accessories (USD 2.8 billion), and products of iron and steel (USD 2.7 billion).

Imports included crude oil (USD 4.5 billion), petroleum products (USD 3.6 billion), coal, coke (USD 3.4 billion), cut and polished diamonds (USD 2.6 billion), electric machinery (USD 1.4 billion), aircraft, space crafts and parts (USD 1.3 billion), and gold (USD 1.3 billion).

In 2023-24, the US was the largest trading partner of India with USD 119.71 billion bilateral trade in goods (USD 77.51 billion worth of exports, USD 42.19 billion of imports, with USD 35.31 billion trade surplus).

India has received USD 67.8 billion in foreign direct investments from America during April 2000 and September 2024.

(With agency inputs)