India's exports contracted by 15.88 percent to $32.25 billion in July this year from $38.34 billion in the same month last year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports during the month declined 17 percent to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022. During April-July this fiscal, the exports dipped by 14.5 percent to $136.22 billion.

Imports during the period also declined by 13.79 percent to $213.2 billion. Commerce secretary Sunil Barthawal said that the global headwinds are still there. There is a decline in exports and imports of several countries.

(With Agency inputs)




