India in talks for free trade agreements with six key economies, says Piyush Goyal

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (November 14) said India has been negotiating free trade agreements, right now with countries including the US, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile and the European Union.

In the CII Partnership Summit 2025, in Visakhapatnam, he also stated that the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world-class convention centre, Andhra Mandapam, similar to the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

India expands trade talks

He further noted that lowering trade barriers globally would promote the free flow of goods, services and capital. "We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru, and many more want us to start negotiations," he said.

To promote ease of doing business, he said the Union government has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws.

Also Read: Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over next 10 years

It is to be noted that India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as the UAE, Australia and the four-nation European bloc EFTA.

(With agency inputs)