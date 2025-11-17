India’s exports fall 11.8 pc to USD 34.38 bn in October

India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October, according to government data released on Monday (November 17).

Imports jumped 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 billion.

Cumulative exports

“Merchandise exports during October 2025 were US$ 34.38 Billion as compared to US$ 38.98 Billion in October 2024. Merchandise imports during October 2025 were US$ 76.06 Billion as compared to US$ 65.21 Billion in October 2024,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release.

“The cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during April-October 2025 is estimated at US$ 491.80 Billion, as compared to US$ 469.11 Billion in April-October 2024, estimated growth of 4.84%,” the ministry added.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-October 2025 was US$ 254.25 Billion, as compared to US$ 252.66 Billion during April-October 2024, registering a positive growth of 0.63 per cent, as per the data.

Trade deficit

The country's trade deficit stood at USD 41.68 billion during the reporting month.

Imports surged due to increased shipments of gold and silver.

Gold imports jumped to USD 14.72 bn in the last month against USD 4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year.

The country's exports to the United States declined to USD 6.3 bn in October as against USD 6.9 bn registered in the year-ago month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to USD 254.25 billion. At the same time, imports rose 6.37 per cent to USD 451.08 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

Exports of cashew (126.85 per cent), meat, dairy and poultry products (30.87 per cent), electronic goods (19.05 per cent), other cereals (14.71 per cent), marine products (11.08 per cent) and coffee (10.91 per cent) record positive growth during October 2025 over the corresponding month of last year, as per the data.

The top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in October 2025 vis-à-vis October 2024 were China (42.35 per cent), Spain (43.43 per cent), Sri Lanka (29.02 per cent), Vietnam (21.42 per cent) and Tanzania (17.92 per cent).