India emerges as confident voice of Global South: PM Modi

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) India has evolved into a confident and credible voice of the Global South, shaping global conversations and contributing to a more balanced and inclusive world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In his written address at the `Global Economic Cooperation 2026', an event organised by the Future Economic Cooperation Council in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Maharashtra, Modi said as the world looks for steady leadership in uncertain times, India stands out as a beacon of hope.

The country is delivering practical, scalable solutions to shared global challenges, even as it sustains the rare balance of high growth and low inflation, he said.

"India has also evolved into a confident and credible voice of the Global South, shaping global conversations and contributing to a more balanced and inclusive world order," the PM said in the speech, read out by BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale.

One of the defining challenges of this era is taking welfare to the maximum number of people, leaving none behind and achieving this efficiently. India has transformed this ambition into reality through world-class Digital Public Infrastructure, ensuring that welfare benefits reach citizens with a single click, transparency and accountability, Modi said.

India is the fastest-growing major economy with sustainability embedded at the core of its progress, the prime minister said, noting that non-fossil fuel sources account for over 50 per cent of the installed energy capacity, making India among the first major nations to achieve this feat.

Solar capacity has expanded over 40-fold since 2014, while wind energy and the EV revolution have gathered remarkable momentum, he said.

India's growth story is not only rapid, but it is green, inclusive and designed for scale. The models emerging in India offer adaptable pathways that are replicable for nations worldwide, the PM said.

The country's rise in manufacturing and sunrise sectors further strengthens its sustainability agenda. India is now the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and also diversifying into sunrise sectors such as semiconductors and rare earths, signaling a decisive push toward self-reliance, innovation and deeper integration into global value chains, Modi said.

In this context, global collaboration is an imperative, the PM said, adding that as the world rethinks supply chain resilience and reliability, India is uniquely positioned to reinforce trust, stability and shared prosperity across borders. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)