Improve vigilance in handling dangerous goods: DGCA warns Akasa Air

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Aviation security watchdog DGCA has directed Akasa Air to carry out internal audits at all its cargo handling facilities and also warned the airline to be more vigilant in handling dangerous goods following instances of lapses.

This is the latest in a string of regulatory red flags for the little over two-year-old airline, which has faced DGCA actions for various lapses in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, sources told PTI that the DGCA has issued a warning letter to Akasa Air after lapses were detected in handling of lithium batteries during an inspection conducted on December 12 in Ahmedabad.

During the surveillance inspection, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came across "significant non-compliances" by the airline, including accepting electronic devices containing lithium batteries without checking or verification of battery power, they said.

Among other lapses, the sources said the airline was found to be accepting shipments of lithium batteries having weight more than the permissible limits for carriage in passenger aircraft.

There was no immediate comment from Akasa Air on DGCA's warning letter dated January 9.

The sources said the airline took corrective steps after the regulator flagged the lapses by issuing circulars to cargo agents and staff as well as by issuing caution letters to the cargo acceptance staff.

Considering the corrective actions taken and the gravity of the non-compliances, the DGCA has warned Akasa Air to be more vigilant with respect to compliances for carriage of dangerous goods by air and ensure violations do not happen in the future, the sources said.

Also, the sources said the regulator has asked Akasa Air to carry out internal audits at all its cargo acceptance and handling facilities in respect of compliances within 30 days of receiving the warning letter.

Under DGCA norms, certain items are classified as dangerous goods and are subject to additional compliances to ensure their safe carriage.

In recent actions, last month, DGCA ordered suspension of its two senior executives -- director of operations and director of training -- for six months for alleged lapses in pilot training.

Earlier this month, the regulator relieved one of its pilots from training over landing lapses.

In October 2024, the DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Akasa Air for failing to provide timely compensation to some passengers who were denied boarding at Bangalore Airport in September. PTI

