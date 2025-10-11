IIT-M incubated Yotuh Energy powers India’s cold chain transition to electric

At the Global Startup Summit in Coimbatore, Chennai-based startup Yotuh Energy showcased its pioneering battery-powered truck refrigeration unit, designed to operate independently of the vehicle. The innovation targets India’s cold-chain sector, which has traditionally relied on diesel-powered refrigeration and small commercial vehicles like the Tata Ace.

“Yotuh,” derived from Sanskrit meaning “act of cleaning,” reflects the company’s mission in clean technology, explained founder Dharmik Bapodara. The unit is engineered for energy efficiency, reducing operational costs by up to 75% over a 100-km delivery radius, while automatically adjusting cooling based on ambient conditions and load. It can be retrofitted to existing diesel vehicles or installed on new electric models, offering flexibility for a market where EV penetration remains low.



Since its launch, Yotuh Energy has deployed over 16 vehicles, including eight electric units, serving clients ranging from A2B, Veda Milk, Shri Mitthai, to Cake Point. Applications span dairy, frozen foods, meat, seafood, and pharma — essentially any sector requiring temperature-controlled transport.

The startup, incubated at IIT Madras, initially leveraged government grants and corporate support. It raised a Rs 1.5 crore angel round last year and is now preparing for a Series A to expand operations nationwide.