If you're Sanatani, flaunt it on your chest, says T-shirt seller

India — and INDIA — may right now be divided over whether they like all things Sanatani or not, but those with a nose for biz have quickly latched on to the “trend” to make hay while the sun shines.

Few may have caught his drift when DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin unexpectedly clubbed Sanatana Dharma with malaria, dengue, and flu, but an e-commerce site called Catch My Drift seems to have done it perfectly and is now cashing in on the fad.

The site is selling unisex T-shirts with messages like “Proud Sanatani” and “Sanatan Hi Satya Hai” and those sporting images of Shiva Tilak, Vishnu Tilak, and Rama Tilak.

The tees come mostly in black with the exception of the one with the “Vishnu Tilak”, which comes in golden yellow. No saffron, in case you are wondering.

According to the Catch My Drift India website, the company is based in New Delhi, and operates only online. The Federal sent a query to the company but, at the time of publication, there was no response.

The Sanatana row

Stalin Junior’s remarks came at the Sanatana Ozhippu Maanadu (Sanatana Abolition Conference) on Saturday, where he reportedly said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not (just) opposed.”

The Tamil Nadu Sports Minister who is Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son triggered a political slugfest with his comment, as the BJP slammed the fledgling INDIA alliance as “anti-Hindu”. While the Congress has mostly played it safe, saying all alliance partners were free to express their views, parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) have directly opposed it.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the controversy, reported telling his cabinet colleagues that Udhayanidhi's remark "needs proper response".