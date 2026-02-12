HUL Q3 profit jumps to Rs 6,603 crore on ice cream demerger

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,603 crore in the December quarter of FY'26, on a year-on-year basis, driven by a one-off positive impact from the demerger of its ice cream business.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,989 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

HUL reported an exceptional item (loss) of Rs 576 crore during the quarter due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

In the December quarter, HUL had demerged its ice cream business to Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd.

"Reported Profit After Tax at Rs 6,603 crore grew by 121 per cent year-on-year, primarily driven by one-off positive impact arising from the Ice Cream demerger, accounted for in accordance with the approved scheme of demerger and applicable accounting standards.

"Excluding exceptional items, Profit After Tax at Rs 2,562 crores grew by 1 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 3,495 crore.

Its revenue from the sale of products was up 5.71 per cent at Rs 16,197 crore in the December quarter. This was at Rs 15,322 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, HUL delivered a "4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth (UVG)," it said.

HUL's total expenses in the December quarter were at Rs 13,078 crore, up 6.37 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other revenue, was up 5.01 per cent to Rs 16,580 crore.

"During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures," CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said.

Nair further said, "Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6 per cent revenue growth and 4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth." "We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce," she said While sharing the segment revenue, the FMCG major said in the September quarter, revenue of Home Care, which is the leading division of HUL housing power brands as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 2.57 per cent to Rs 5,887 crore, helped by a mid-single-digit volume growth.

"The category continued to witness negative price impact due to pricing actions taken during the year. Fabric Wash delivered mid-single digit UVG. The Liquids portfolio accelerated its growth momentum and grew by double digits. Household Care strengthened its double-digit UVG trend, led by Vim liquid," said HUL.

HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment, in which it operates with brands such as Lakme, Dove, Lux, OZiva, reported a 10.5 per cent revenue growth to Rs 3,930 crore.

Hair Care reported volume-led double-digit growth and continued to strengthen its leadership position in the quarter. Growth was driven by outperformance in premium brands, Dove and TRESemmé.

Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics saw a strong performance in light moisturisers and winter portfolio, offset by subdued performance in the non-winter portfolio. The category maintained its strong double-digit growth momentum in Channels of the Future and continued to gain market share.

Its Personal Care segment had a revenue of Rs 2,370, up 5.66 per cent in Q3/FY'26.

"Bodywash portfolio continued to outperform and further strengthened its market leadership. Oral Care posted double-digit growth led by outperformance in Closeup," it said.

HUL's revenue from food was up 5.91 per cent in the December Quarter to Rs 3,689 crore.

"Tea delivered mid-single digit UVG, while revenue recorded low-single digit growth, reflecting the impact of price reductions taken in a deflationary commodity environment. Coffee continued its strong double-digit growth momentum, supported by both price and volume. Lifestyle Nutrition grew in high-single digit driven by both Boost and Horlicks," it said.

While its Packaged Foods reported high-single digit growth, led by volumes. The performance was broad-based across Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Soups and Unilever Foods Solutions.

HUL's revenue from others, which includes exports, was up 5.6 per cent to Rs 565 crore in the December quarter of FY'26.

Besides, HUL’s board at their meeting held on Thursday approved the sale and divestment of its stake in Nutritionalab, subject to customary closing conditions.

Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,417.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.81 per cent. PTI

