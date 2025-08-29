How Ampa, with Taj, hopes to reshape Chennai's luxury housing landscape

Chennai, traditionally slower than Delhi and Mumbai in embracing India’s luxury housing boom, is positioning itself for a new chapter.

Ampa Group, a homegrown developer, has partnered with Indian Hotels Company Ltd’s Taj brand to launch Taj Skyview, the city’s first branded residences, priced at a steep Rs 26,000 to Rs 35,000 per sq ft.

The project, a hybrid of five-star hospitality and high-end real estate, marks Taj’s maiden foray into branded residences globally. The development is rising on Nungambakkam’s arterial Nelson Manickam Road, a commercial corridor better known for traffic snarls and proximity to the Cooum river than for luxury. But the company's Chairman, Ampa Palaniappan, insists the project will transform the area into Chennai’s new luxury hub.

Surge in luxury housing sales

“Taj Skyview is not a regular housing project. It is a product with no comparison — service, amenities and the Taj brand woven together,” Palaniappan told The Federal in an interview. “This is a marquee project for Taj, not just in India but worldwide.”

Also read: Is your corporate job making you sick? Report sounds a grim alarm

The timing is significant. Luxury housing sales across India have surged in recent years, particularly in Mumbai and Delhi, as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) chase branded homes. Chennai, long associated with independent villas and low-rise living, is now emerging as an untapped market for such projects.

The 30-year management contract with Taj is structured around a fee linked to maintenance costs rather than revenue risk.

Palaniappan argues the risk is low: about 60 per cent of the residences have already been sold, with buyers skewing toward the upper floors of the 96-metre tower. “The market is already cash positive. The land is ours and the project is financially covered,” he said, projecting a handover in early 2027.

Taj as property manager

At price points nearly double the city’s conventional luxury housing, the project tests Chennai’s appetite for ultra-premium homes.

Palaniappan dismisses suggestions of an 80-100 per cent premium, pegging it closer to 20 per cent. “The cost of this product itself is more than two times higher, with 70,000 sq ft of amenities, all serviced by Taj,” he said.

The project brings together three players: Ampa as developer and landowner, boutique firm Bharti Meraki as development manager, and Taj Hotels as brand and operator. The 30-year management contract with Taj is structured around a fee linked to maintenance costs rather than revenue risk. “We pay them all actual expenditure plus 10 per cent as a fee. They maintain the residences for three decades,” Palaniappan explained.

Also read: Dr Agarwal’s Health Care, Eye Hospital units to merge in strategic consolidation

Buyer profile

Such arrangements are rare in India, where branded residences make up less than 2 per cent of luxury housing supply. The project’s success could open the door for similar tie-ups, but Palaniappan argues the barriers to entry are high.

“You need to have a five-star hotel inbuilt to service residences at this level. It’s not financially feasible for most developers,” he said.

Palaniappan says buyers include CEOs, CXOs, entrepreneurs, and NRIs seeking secure, serviced homes for themselves or their families in Chennai. The group is betting on its broader ecosystem: an existing mall, a school, office blocks and MGM Hospital across the road to enhance value. “It’s an ecosystem where you don’t need to go beyond 500 metres of the building,” he said.

Chettinad-inspired elements

To reconcile international design with local identity, the project has tapped architects from Sweden, Singapore, and Thailand, while weaving in Chettinad-inspired elements. “We are from Chennai, from the Nagarathar community. The culture and ethos of this city are part of the design,” Palaniappan said.

Also read: Why India must take Brazil’s lead to save Tiruppur from impact of Trump’s tariffs

Location risks persist. Proximity to the highly polluted Cooum, and perennial congestion on Nelson Manickam Road, could deter some buyers. Palaniappan counters that residences start at 95 feet above ground, well above river level, with a queueing capacity for 100 cars inside the complex to avoid adding to the traffic.

Repositioning Chennai

More broadly, the project aligns with Ampa’s long-term strategy of integrating hotels, residences, and offices. “Wherever we have land along with hotels, we will do business. The service element will be a very important factor,” Palaniappan said.

The group is betting on its broader ecosystem: an existing mall, a school, office blocks and MGM Hospital across the road to enhance value.

The developer is betting that Taj Skyview will not just sell luxury apartments but also reposition Chennai on India’s luxury real estate map.

“This project will make Nelson Manickam Road a luxury address. In 10 years, this will be the birthplace of Chennai’s new identity,” he added.