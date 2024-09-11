Hindenburg notes SEBI chief’s ‘complete silence’ on mounting allegations

Hindenburg Research has commented that SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch has maintained “complete silence” on the mounting allegations against her for weeks.

“Buch has maintained her complete silence for weeks on all of the emerging issues,” the US-based short-seller has said in a post on X.

Hindenburg wades in

"New allegations have emerged that the private consulting entity, 99 per cent owned by Buch, accepted payments from multiple listed companies regulated by SEBI during her time as SEBI wholetime member.

“The companies include Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy’s and Pidilite. These allegations apply to Buch's Indian consulting entity with no details thus far on Buch's Singapore-based consulting entity."

The Hindenburg comment follows Congress allegations that a consultancy firm promoted by Buch earned about Rs 3 crore and that most of the money came from Mahindra & Mahindra.